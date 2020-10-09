American Gods' NYCC teaser shows Marilyn Manson looking like he'll fit right in

The God Squad came to New York Comic Con Metaverse 2020 today, and they roared with holy thunder in bringing fans a first look at Season 3 of Starz' adaptation of American Gods. Based on the book by Neil Gaiman, the new season of the show will feature (among other things) Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) enjoying the frozen pleasures of a town called Lakeside, as well as newcomer Marilyn Manson apparently enjoying being himself — if the teaser is any indication.

The panel itself included Gaiman and Whittle, along with Yetide Badaki (Bilquis), Emily Browning (Laura Moon), Omid Abtahi (Salim), Brucy Langley (Technical Boy), and new series regular Ashley Reyes (Cordelia).

Whittle made it clear that Gaiman is still very much involved, saying that Season 3 showrunner Charles Eglee (who was not present) is "working closely with Neil Gaiman on a story that will span Season 3 and 4." This confirms what we already know — Shadow does go to Lakeside, and hides there in the guise of someone named Mike Ainsel. Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) will catch up with him, though, telling Shadow, "Destiny will always find you," according to Whittle.

Gaiman pointed out that this season will be different from the first two, noting that Season 1 sometimes felt like an "anthology," before going on to politely say that Season 2 "had its own quirks." He added that this new season will feature "a whole new story for Laura," and that Reyes' character, Cordelia, is their "wild card" with a connection to Mr. Wednesday. Gaiman himself loves the Lakeside section, which he described as "its own little Twin Peaks-y sub story."

The New Gods will also be back in play. As Gaiman said, “Season 2, I was never quite sure what was going on with the New Gods.” They are going to be back in focus now in a big way.

The panel also confirmed some characters that will return from previous seasons. Czernobog (Peter Stormare) will be back, as will Sam Black Crow (Devery Jacobs). We can also look forward to a return to the Laura/Salim dynamic, as well as more of the "Coming to America" interludes.

The "New Gods" eventually crashed in with a teaser, which can be seen right here.

Video of Season 3 Teaser Trailer | American Gods | STARZ

The flame-eyed buffalo is back! Within the teaser, you get a look at the returning Mr. World (Crispin Glover) as well as incoming actor Danny Trejo. When it comes to Trejo, Langley said, “I’ve never been more certain that a man in his 70s could kill me."

There is also a lot of Bilquis in the teaser, and Badaki remarked on how the world is trying to name what she is, and speaking to what she should be. As she said, "Through it, she starts to go on this journey that really starts to go into her past, into her roots.”

Marylin Manson, who will also be a part of Season 3, can also be seen. We don't know who he is playing, but we guess he doesn't look out of place. Whittle mentioned the fun of going to set and seeing Manson and Ian McShane "chatting away."

We also see a bit of Laura's new trajectory for this season. As Browning said, “She has essentially realized at the end of Season 2 that her and Shadow are not, it’s never gonna be a thing again the same way that is was. She is now trying to figure out what her purpose is… her purpose changes a lot this season.”

“Laura goes from being dead to being even more dead,” Gaiman added.

Video of Cast of Starz’s American Gods Tease Season 3 Details

But it sounds like Shadow is moving on. While speaking about his character's love life, Whittle said, "Shadow's 'Moon' will appear. Shadow had a good season."

Whittle also remarked on how the Shadow/Wednesday relationship is "a bridge that is well and truly burned." Though the teaser does show them back together, so who knows how that first catch up between father and son is going to go. What is more certain is that the show will not stop dealing with power issues that are very present in the real world.

“How can you not approach those topics?” Whittle said, remarking on the diversity of the show that features so many races, genders, and faiths.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con Metaverse 2020.