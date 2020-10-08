Marvel or DC? It’s a tale as old as time…or at least as old as anything in living memory. Even before some comic book fans learn to read, they’ve already chosen a side in the never-ending friendly feud over which comics powerhouse has the goods.

In a nod to the debate that’s defined fan loyalties for generations, Quibi is prepping the launch of Slugfest, an entire docu-series that examines the competitive history of the two biggest names in superhero ink. Based on Reed Tucker’s 2017 book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC, it’s being produced by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. And on opening day at NYCC, the Russo brothers sat in for a chat with Kevin Smith for an early look at how Slugfest plans to take on the monumental task of doing justice to one of pop culture’s biggest — and longest-running — rivalries.

Revealing Kevin Smith as the narrator for the episodic series, Joe Russo said the show might have a fightin’ superhero name — but it’s really more about teamwork, and how a prosperous era of friendly competition help shape both companies into what they are today.

“Even though it’s called Slugfest, a lot of love; a lot of reverence [went into it],” he said. “It is an homage to the incredible creative brains who brought these characters to our childhoods.”

As a treat to those who tuned in for the live NYCC webcast, Crisis on Infinite Earths Superman actor Brandon Routh introduced a sneak peek at the first Slugfest episode, which finds Routh playing comic book creating icon Joe Simon in a creative reenactment of how he and Jack Kirby collaborated to help the comics weigh in on fighting the Nazis in WWII. It’s a docu-drama style bit of creative license, but it helps put today’s fans back into the world where some of their favorite heroes cemented their names in pop culture, according to series co-directors Sheena Joyce and Don Argott.

The goal, said Argott, was “to peel back the layers and to see kind of what transpired behind the scenes and how things came to be, and how these two companies were always battling each other to make each other better…the fans always benefited from that rivalry.”

Quibi also used the occasion to let NYCC fans in on when they can check out the new series — or, as narrator Smith modestly calls it, “the best new show that I’ve seen in all of 2020.” Take an immersive tour of the friendly Marvel-versus-DC competition that made comic book history when Slugfest debuts at Quibi on Nov. 9.

