NYCC: Season 2 of ‘Pennyworth’ premiering this December

The first season of Pennyworth – where the future butler to Batman is a 20-something former SAS officer living in 1960s London — had a very popular and very tumultuous first season finale, leaving many fans impatiently waiting for more episodes. Those fans now have at least one thing to look forward to this year: Pennyworth is returning to EPIX on Dec. 13 at 9 PM Eastern, with the first four episodes of Season 2 dropping weekly before a mid-season finale on Jan. 3, 2020 (the remaining six episodes will air sometime later in 2021).

The New York Comic Con virtual panel, which was moderated by Damian Holbrook and included series stars Jack Bannon (Alfred Pennyworth), Ben Aldridge (Thomas Wayne), Paloma Faith (Bet Sykes) and executive producer Bruno Heller, also dropped some other hints about what fans can expect to see in Season 2.

We already knew from August’s DC FanDome panel that Martha Wayne will be pregnant in the second season. What we didn’t know, however, is that Thomas Wayne starts the season engaged to someone else. Don’t worry though — that engagement apparently doesn’t last. “It’s very clear to us and to Martha that in this area alone, Thomas Wayne is a bit of lamb,” Heller explained. “He was pressured into doing the conventional thing, and to that degree what Martha offers him is a whole life of unconventional freedom and liberation from the constrictions of the Wayne legacy, and the fiancée back in Gotham is definitely part of that old world that he knows he has to escape from at some point.”

What wasn’t confirmed, however, is when exactly Martha gets pregnant. Is Thomas even the father? And even if he is (or isn’t), is Martha actually pregnant with the future Batman? Answers to these questions remain unclear, though you can try to read through the lines yourself by watching the panel in its entirety below:

Video of Pennyworth Season Two Cast &amp; Producer Interview | EPIX

There were a few other teasers dropped during the panel as well. The biggest one may be that Season 2 takes place a year after Season 1, and London is in the throes of a civil war. “Lord Harwood escaped from the Tower of London and pulled off a coup,” Heller revealed. “England is now at war essentially. It’s much more good guys versus bad guys — it’s very clear who the good guys are now and they are under siege in London.”

As for Alfred, he starts the season looking to start anew in America, though it’s clear this dream doesn’t come to pass. And although we found out at DC FanDome that Lucius Fox will be introduced we learned on today's panel that when we first meet him, he's working for the bad guys. Speaking of bad guys, Heller also hinted there will be a larger villain than Lord Harwood in the upcoming episodes, though who that is remains to be seen.

Season 2 of Pennyworth premieres on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9 PM E.T.

