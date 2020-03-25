Nyx no more! Rejoin Ahsoka's Clone Wars journey with Jabba the Pod 2.12 [Video Edition]

To paraphrase a famous Sith, "We'd been looking forward to this."

Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) returned to Star Wars: The Clone Wars last week to begin a pivotal installment in her journey. Having left the Jedi Order in Season 5 (rightfully so, thanks for the memories), she attempts to begin a new life down on Coruscant, level 1313.

While earlier story treatments (and animatics) of this arc featured Ahsoka meeting (and flirting) with potential love interest Nyx Okami, the newly revamped episode "Gone With a Trace" has nixed Nyx. In his place are Trace and Rafa Martez, a duo of sisters that run a mechanic shop, a laundromat, and probably many other businesses. One of them may also turn out to be a love interest, who knows.

Our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Caitlin Busch, Brian Silliman, and Matt Romano) may be in self-imposed exile, but the podcast continues. Also continuing, though the magic of modern technology, is the video edition of the podcast. Take a watch below as our heroes discuss the new episode while living their lovely Ahch-To lives to the fullest.