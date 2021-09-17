Ewan McGregor may not be the only Jedi in 'Obi-Wan' - Fast Saga vet says his character also has a lightsaber

As many ancillary Star Wars projects have taught us over the years, Palpatine's systematic purge of the Jedi Order (aka Order 66) — depicted in Episode III — was not as thorough as he might have hoped. Force-users like Ahsoka Tano, Cal Kestis, and even Grogu (you probably know him as Baby Yoda) slipped through the cracks, allowing them to live lives of relative anonymity in the dark age of the Galactic Empire.

Another one of those "forgotten" Jedi could make an appearance in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+. Recently chatting with ScreenRant, one of the title's cast member, Sung Kang (best known for playing Han in the long-running Fast Saga), revealed that his character wields a lightsaber, implying an ally for Ewan McGregor's titular hero.

"I used to dress up in the cheap K-Mart plastic Halloween costumes, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, almost every single day from 8 to 13 years old," Kang said. "My friends and I would play pretend, we would make our own lightsabers out of toilet paper centers and stuff like that and paper towel cardboard, and to be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars universe in front of me, I mean — just as a fan to be able to be part of that history is pretty amazing. I kept pinching myself to go, 'How did I end up here?' and, my character has a lightsaber, to go, 'What? ... It's not a toy. It's actually the real thing, right?' So pretty cool."

Of course, we shouldn't jump to conclusions. Kang's character might be a member of the Sith, a Vader-adjacent apprentice molded in the same vein as Galen Marek/Starkiller (Sam Witwer) from the Force Unleashed video game series. We'll just have to wait and see, but the above quote provides a bit more context on what to expect from the story.

Beyond the casting of familiar faces like McGregor, Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen) and Bonnie Piesse (Aunt Beru), we know next to nothing about the remaining players: Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Simone Kessell (The Crossing), and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently in production (the shoot began earlier this year) and as such, Disney+ has yet to announce a fixed premiere date for the series. That said, the show could arrive as early as next year along with The Book of Boba Fett.