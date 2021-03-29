Star Wars: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' locks in cast as Disney+ event series prepares for filming

Hello there! Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi series is on the verge of kicking off its galactic production in April — and to celebrate the cameras warming up, Disney+ announced the official cast for the highly-anticipated Star Wars project. Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader), and Indira Varma (her specific character is still under wraps) were all previously confirmed, but there is still plenty to reveal.

For instance, two prequel veterans — Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton — are officially returning to portray Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen, Luke Skywalker's adoptive parents on Tatooine. Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious 9), Simone Kessell (The Crossing), and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems) have all been added to the cast in undisclosed roles.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Disney+ also confirmed that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (and yes, that is the confirmed title) takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, in which Anakin Skywalker fell to the Dark Side and helped bring about the fall of the Jedi Order. Now living in exile on Tatooine, Obi-Wan (or "Old Ben," as he's known by the desert locals) continues to grapple with the tragic and shameful corruption of his talented padawan at the hands of Emperor Palpatine. At the same time, he watches over Anakin's young son — a future Jedi in the making.

McGregor is executive producing the show alongside Kathleen Kennedy (Lucasfilm president), Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, and writer Joby Harold. Chow, who previously directed two acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian's first season, is helming Obi-Wan, which is described as a "special event series," so this is likely more of a one-off in the vein of WandaVision. That also jives with something McGregor said last September when asked about the prospect of multiple seasons.

No word yet on when the show will premiere.