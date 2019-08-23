Obi-wan scripts are finished at Disney+, filming to begin in 2020 reveals Ewan McGregor at D23

Latest Stories

Ewan McGregor will take the high ground once again at Disney+, as news has just arrived from Disney's D23 expo that the Obi-wan Kenobi actor will begin filming the streaming series about the iconic Star Wars Jedi teacher and Skywalker mentor beginning sometime next year.

McGregor and Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy announced at D23 that all the scripts for the first batch of Obi-Wan episodes are already finished, and that the series is set to begin shooting once the calendar flips. The show still hasn't been given a name. 

Rumors swirled last year that McGregor was approaching a movie treatment for what looks to have transformed into the new small-screen series for Disney+, with Disney eventually stating that it wasn't working on a full-scale Obi-wan film. 

In The Phantom Menace and its succeding Star Wars prequel films from George Lucas, McGregor found a way to bring an authentic and credible presence to his role as a younger, pre-Empire Obi-wan, doing justice to the role that Sir Alec Guinness first made famous in the original trilogy. After a lengthy lull in fresh news about where Disney's plans for an Obi-wan spinoff stood, entertainment industry insiders began specualting earlier this month that Disney was ready to re-reveal McGregor's return to the galaxy far, far away once more. 

Plot details about the show we'll be getting at Disney+ are still light at this point, so stay tuned for fresh updates as they arrive.  

