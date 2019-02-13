Latest Stories

scene from Get Out

Objects in Space 2/13/19: The love is so real

Carly Lane
Feb 13, 2019

These days, February 13 isn't just any old date anymore, nor is it just "the day before Valentine's Day." As once established by the ever-legendary Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation, today is Galentine's Day, the one day every year to celebrate the ladyfriends in your life in a purely platonic way. We're celebrating some of our faves with their very own custom Galentines on Twitter today, but feel free to share your own women in genre worthy of receiving one in the comments below!

- Horror Noire and the legacy of Get Out two years later. (Vulture)
- Is all rom-com love based on a lie? (Marie Claire)
- Liam Neeson's career is built on our revenge fantasies, and that made things very uncomfortable this week. (National Post)
- Just in time for Valentine’s Day: some of the best love stories in literature. (TODAY)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

