Good Omens David Tennant Michael Sheen
Development news: Repent with Good Omens title sequence, Bo Peep saves the day in Toy Story 4 clip, more
Pogo from The Umbrella Academy
WATCH: The Umbrella Academy cast on creating chimps and honoring comics
Dark Red Hero
Exclusive: Stake your claim on Tim Seeley's new vampire series for AfterShock, Dark Red
Siren season 2 Mermaid Mating
WATCH: The Siren cast tells us how Mermaids mate
The_Magicians_Margo2.JPG

Objects in Space 2/14/19: You're going to leave a mark

15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Feb 14, 2019

It's Valentine's Day, and while the more cynical of us might be convinced that this is a holiday now purely driven to increase chocolate and flower sales, it can be fun to celebrate love just for the sake of love, regardless whether it's romantic, platonic, familial, or something else altogether. Wouldn't you agree?

- An alternative to Valentine’s Day: Lupercalia. (Flare Fashion)
- How The Magicians shakes up the strong female character trope with Margo’s powerful arc. (Collider)
- Celebrating Stargate’s intergalactic women of science. (Stargate Command)
- The bonkers twist ending of Serenity, explained. (Slate)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

magicians_gallery_309recap_16_0.jpg
Objects in Space 2/11/19: Celebrate the world you're in
Carly Lane
stevenuniverse-lion
Objects in Space 1/27/19: Welcome to Earth
Carly Lane
Zenon Girl of the 21st Century
Objects in Space 1/24/19: Zetus lapetus!
Carly Lane
alice magicians
Objects in Space 1/22/19: I'm not here to play
Carly Lane
