Objects in Space 2/15/19: Happy annual candy sale day
Exclusive: Suit up for our early look at Dark Horse's prequel comic for Bioware's sci-fi shooter, Anthem
A bot wrote a believable Lord of the Rings scene, and now developers are scared of its power
Gilead becomes even more frighteningly real as The Handmaid's Tale films in Washington, DC
Carly Lane
Feb 15, 2019

That's right. You know you're going to be heading to the grocery store today and checking out those shelves to see what kind of deals you can score on any sweets that might be for sale. What better time to enjoy Valentine's candy than when you can get it at half-price?

While you're at it, you can check out some links too:

- Why you should be reading romance novels. (Vulture)
- Alita: Battle Angel proves giant blockbusters can be too small to succeed. (Polygon)
- Celebrating 10 years of My Bloody Valentine 3D. (Daily Dead)
- Shonda Rhimes is kind of obsessed with Doctor Who. (Shondaland)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

