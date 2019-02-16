Objects in Space 2/16/19: This time it's coming after all of us

Latest Stories

Carly Lane
Feb 16, 2019

You may not know this, but today's Objects in Space is brought to you even earlier than normal — first thing in the morning, in fact. This is what happens when you leave for a tiny vacation and realize, "Oh, but what about the people who need links?" Well, don't worry, because I woke up bright and early to assemble this one with love. Don't say I never did anything for you.

- Jessica Rothe shares Tree’s original fate in Happy Death Day. (Vulture)
- Why Swamp Thing’s “Rite of Spring” is the perfect Valentine’s Day comic. (DC Universe)
- A great follow-up to yesterday’s round-up: 5 great romance novels for people who’ve never read one! (Vulture)
- How Miles Morales changed the Spider-Verse. (The New York Times)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

