Objects in Space 2/17/19: We didn't read that in any book

Welcome to day two of your late-night Objects in Space round-up brought to you by a writer on semi-vacation mode before returning to her normal schedule on Monday.

As such, this assembly of links is being put together way way way in advance, so fingers crossed nothing ginormous or huge breaks while I'm gone, but in the meantime: here are some semi-new reads that I found pretty fascinating lately and hope you will too.

- Rachel True on revolutionary black horror films, confronting racism in the genre, her iconic role in The Craft, and the new doc Horror Noire. (The Daily Beast)

- The Russian Doll soundtrack feels like trying to take control in a chaotic New York. (Pitchfork)

- Sandra Oh on the super dark turn her Killing Eve character takes in Season 2. (UPROXX)

- 10 book-to-TV adaptations coming in 2019. (Vulture)

