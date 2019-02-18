Objects in Space 2/18/19: Who are you loyal to?

Latest Stories

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Feb 18, 2019

Do you ever have a weekend so full of personal disaster that you can't envision how the new week could possibly get any worse? Well, that happened to me yesterday, and between an emergency doctor visit and a flat tire and acquiring a ton of paper cuts (don't ask), I would like to officially declare that today is the start of a new day and all our troubles are behind us. I mean... they better be, because I'm not sure I have the strength to deal with much more of this, you feel me?

- A definitive ranking of the robots in Alita: Battle Angel. (Polygon)
- The 10 most anticipated films by women being released in 2019. (Culturess)
- Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter on designing for the revolution. (Harper’s Bazaar)
- How Netflix swallowed the TV industry. (Vulture)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

