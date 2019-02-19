Latest Stories

Star Wars The Old Republic via EA website 2019
Director: Canceled Star Wars game 'Ragtag' would have been hyper realistic
Howard The Duck 1986
Development: Howard the Duck flies with Lea Thompson; The Banana Splits score deadly reunion; Into the Dark creeps into March
Black Widow
Objects in Space 2/19/19: Learn it, live it, love it
ProjectPorg
Project Porg sneak peek offers next level Tamagotchi merged with Star Wars whimsy
I'm not even going to lie to you right now; there are a LOT of things I'm currently dealing with and all of them are high-priority, but that's what happens when you have a wedding quickly approaching (10 days!) and you're also trying to plan out everything you need to accomplish before then. As a result, it may have slightly slipped my mind to tackle some links for you today until I suddenly remembered to do it!

The point is: better late than never, right? And you've got your links now, so you're welcome.

- Killing the Teen Dream: biting into Jawbreaker at 20. (Bloody Disgusting)
- Russian Doll and the dark connection with Emily of New Moon that helps explain it. (Indiewire)
- One of anime’s biggest voices has been accused of sexual harassment. (io9)
- Black Widow hunting down child killers is the Soska Sisters’ ‘feel-good story of 2019’. (Polygon)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

