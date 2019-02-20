Objects in Space 2/20/19: Fear cuts deeper than swords

Latest Stories

The Lost Boys 1987 Warner Bros.
Carly Lane
Feb 20, 2019

It's Wednesday, which means we're officially halfway through the week! Don't worry if you haven't accomplished anything that doesn't feel significant yet, because all I've done so far (aside from work, that is) is start watching Netflix's The Umbrella Academy!

As someone who has no experience with or knowledge of the source material, let me just be the first newbie to say that this show is GREAT. People with special abilities! A talking chimp who operates largely as their Alfred! Robert Sheehan! Terrific musical cues! (Seriously, the budget for this show must be ginormous.)

- Celebrating Jawbreaker, the ultimate ‘90s fashion movie. (Nylon)
- How Arrow is building toward a future that doesn’t include Oliver Queen. (IGN)
- Miracle Workers' Geraldine Viswanathan isn’t here for Hollywood tokenism. (TV Guide)
- The 15 most essential Game of Thrones episodes to watch before the show returns for its final season. (Thrillist)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

