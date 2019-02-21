Latest Stories

Caity Lotz arrow
Tag: TV
Casting: Caity Lotz returns as Black Canary; Skylar Astin joins Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist; more
Epcot render via Disney Blog 2019
Tag: News
Disney teases next steps in Epcot’s ‘historic transformation’
saru
Tag: Fangrrls
'The Sounds of Thunder' returns Saru to his home planet
The-Magicians-Season-4
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/21/19: Proof of concept
The-Magicians-Season-4

Objects in Space 2/21/19: Proof of concept

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Feb 21, 2019

Don't even get me started on how wonderful yet heartbreaking last night's episode of The Magicians was; I'll admit that I forgot I'd watched it until it was airing and then realized that this week's ep contained a scene that actually broke me, so maybe that's why I had tried to block it from my memory after the fact. Kidding. I love it when my feelings are completely shattered all over the floor.

Oh, speaking of, your links!

- The Magicians’ Queliot episode is a landmark moment for slash fandom. (Vulture)
- Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer open up about TV's most mesmerizing, twisted relationship. (EW)
- We don’t deserve Michelle Yeoh. (Elle Magazine)
- The Favourite’s sympathetic take on power and pain. (Bitch Media)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Killing Eve
Tag: michelle yeoh

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Rachel True
Rachel True in The Craft
Objects in Space 2/17/19: We didn't read that in any book
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Valentine's Day
The_Magicians_Margo2.JPG
Objects in Space 2/14/19: You're going to leave a mark
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: The Magicians
magicians_gallery_309recap_16_0.jpg
Objects in Space 2/11/19: Celebrate the world you're in
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Jennifer Kent
stevenuniverse-lion
Objects in Space 1/27/19: Welcome to Earth
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0