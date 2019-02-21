Objects in Space 2/21/19: Proof of concept

Don't even get me started on how wonderful yet heartbreaking last night's episode of The Magicians was; I'll admit that I forgot I'd watched it until it was airing and then realized that this week's ep contained a scene that actually broke me, so maybe that's why I had tried to block it from my memory after the fact. Kidding. I love it when my feelings are completely shattered all over the floor.

Oh, speaking of, your links!

- The Magicians’ Queliot episode is a landmark moment for slash fandom. (Vulture)

- Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer open up about TV's most mesmerizing, twisted relationship. (EW)

- We don’t deserve Michelle Yeoh. (Elle Magazine)

- The Favourite’s sympathetic take on power and pain. (Bitch Media)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.