Objects in Space 2/22/19: I am no man

Feb 22, 2019

Can you believe it's Friday yet? I can, because it's taken a minute to get here and there have definitely been some stresses and struggles along the way. Whether you're dealing with unexpected snow in typically warm places, trying to keep out the chill, or holing up indoors thanks to all this torrential rain, I feel you, friends. It's been a long week, friends, and the fight is still on

- A Marvel hero copes with bipolar disorder. (The New York Times)
- Ghostbusters, Jason Reitman and who gets to be mad online. (Playboy)
- Return of the King screenwriter Philippa Boyens reflects on Éowyn’s ‘I am no man!’ (Polygon)
- Monstress and the problem of female pain. (Women Write About Comics)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

