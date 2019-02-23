Latest Stories

The Haunting of HIll House

Objects in Space 2/23/19: A ghost can be a lot of things

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Feb 23, 2019

Anyone else just thoroughly over this weather we've been having lately? It's almost impossible for me to think back to a time when we weren't having rain in these parts — and here's the thing, people. Your resident link acquirer is getting married next week, so she's going to need this rain to take a backseat to some sun for a minute if that's at all possible. Good wedding vibes would be thoroughly appreciated.

In other news, the Oscars are on this weekend. Did you make any predictions yet?

- 10 of the best feminist film podcasts you need to listen to right now. (Stylist)
- 6 literary haunted houses The Haunting on Netflix could visit next. (Nerdist)
- On Twin Peaks: The Return, time and Shakespearean romance. (Bright Wall/Dark Room)
- From “thank you” to “you like me”: some of the most memorable Oscar speeches. (Vulture)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

