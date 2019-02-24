Latest Stories

Objects in Space 2/24/19: Peaches and plums
Arya Stark beholds dragon for first time in HBO mashup trailer; new Watchmen footage also included
Daemons at the ready, because the first teaser for His Dark Materials is here
Look of the Week: Bill and Ted's excellent outfits
Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Feb 24, 2019

So, as it turns out, there's a little ceremony on tonight known as the Oscars, otherwise known as the Academy Awards, otherwise known as "sometimes a surprise, but more often than not a disappointment." (I am fully prepared to take that all back if Black Panther actually pulls off a win for Best Picture, but the skeptic in me is, well, more skeptical.)

Who are your Oscar picks tonight?

- On the fanfiction friendship that fueled a romance novel empire. (The Atlantic)
- Hollywood takes huge risks on men all the time. Women deserve the same chances. (The Washington Post)
- How Twitch’s hottest horror game builds on the genre’s legacy. (The Verge)
- The Magicians paid off 74 years of queer subtext this week. (Vox)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

