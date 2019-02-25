Latest Stories

Resident Evil 4 via capcom website 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Resident Evil Switch-ing; Final Fantasy pre-ordering; more
Escape Room
Tag: Movies
Development: Escape Room 2 a go; NASA launches new series; more
Usagi Yojimbo
Tag: Comics
Comics: Usagi Yojimbo coming to IDW; Spider-Man/Deadpool ending at 50
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Oscars
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/25/19: A long time coming
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Oscars

Objects in Space 2/25/19: A long time coming

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Feb 25, 2019

Well, we're officially post-Oscars, at least for this year. Were there any wins that surprised you this time around? Any snubs? Anything you were really rooting for?

Personally, I was very happy to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pick up an Oscar, as well as Black Panther, which walked away with three wins for original score, production design, and costume design. All very well-deserved, that's for darn sure.

- The 2019 Oscars were a celebration of black women and their brilliance. (NBC News)
- The past and future of women’s orgasms on-screen. (Bitch Media)
- The science of “stanning” and why you want your fave to run you over with a bus. (MTV)
- The magnitude of Black Panther’s technical Oscar wins. (The Atlantic)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Oscars
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: fandom

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Podcasts
The Haunting of HIll House
Objects in Space 2/23/19: A ghost can be a lot of things
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Alita: Battle Angel
Black Panther Dora Milaje
Objects in Space 2/18/19: Who are you loyal to?
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Patty Jenkins
Black Panther via official Disney website 2019
Objects in Space 1/23/19: It's hard for a good man to be a king
Carly Lane
Jan 23, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Star Trek
picard_huh.png
Objects in Space 8/9/18: Here and now
Carly Lane
Aug 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0