Russian Doll

Objects in Space 2/26/19: I think we're alone now

Carly Lane
Feb 26, 2019

So this week is already pretty busy on my end. Turns out when you've got an upcoming wedding and subsequent honeymoon on the horizon, you have to make sure everything is handled well before your departure!

But I've had time to chill out here and there, and the latest show that's capturing my interest is none other than The Umbrella Academy! I saw someone on Twitter describing it as Lemony Snicket meets The X-Men, and frankly, that's the best thing I've ever seen to sum it up in a nutshell. I'm not done yet (no spoilers, please!) but I can't wait to see how it turns out this season. 

- Russian Doll, Maniac, The Good Place, and how helping others is also helping yourself. (The A/V Club)
- Why Shadow and Bone could be your next big Netflix obsession. (Slashfilm)
- When it comes to diversity, these were the perfect Oscars for 2019. (Slate)
- The Oscars don’t need a host and this year’s ceremony proved it. (Bustle)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

