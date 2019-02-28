Latest Stories

Hellboy reboot David Harbour
Hellboy's second trailer debuts during the witching hour
The Evil Dead Official Poster 1981
Anchor Bay cult-film champion Jay Douglas dead at age 65
SpiderverseDance
Fresh off Oscar win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases first 9 minutes free
georgiou-and-burnham
In 'Light and Shadows,' Star Trek: Discovery’s search for Spock continues
Brie Larson Carol Danvers Captain Marvel

Objects in Space 2/28/19: Not from around here

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Feb 28, 2019

We're closing out February today, otherwise known as the shortest month ever — and this is just a heads-up to all my Objects in Space devotees that I'll be taking a short break from generating your daily link round-ups for the next week, as I will be out of the country on my honeymoon! That's right: ya girl is getting married.

Don't worry, I promise to come back with all the Captain Marvel hot takes.

- A short history of 20th-century African-American horror literature. (Jess Nevins)
- Can Captain Marvel fix Marvel’s woman problem? (The New York Times)
- A year after Frances McDormand’s Oscars speech, are inclusion riders making progress? (The LA Times)
- Pop culture is no longer full of apocalyptic nuclear visions. That’s too bad. (The Washington Post)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

