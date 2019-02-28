Objects in Space 2/28/19: Not from around here

We're closing out February today, otherwise known as the shortest month ever — and this is just a heads-up to all my Objects in Space devotees that I'll be taking a short break from generating your daily link round-ups for the next week, as I will be out of the country on my honeymoon! That's right: ya girl is getting married.

Don't worry, I promise to come back with all the Captain Marvel hot takes.

- A short history of 20th-century African-American horror literature. (Jess Nevins)

- Can Captain Marvel fix Marvel’s woman problem? (The New York Times)

- A year after Frances McDormand’s Oscars speech, are inclusion riders making progress? (The LA Times)

- Pop culture is no longer full of apocalyptic nuclear visions. That’s too bad. (The Washington Post)

