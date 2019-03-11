Objects in Space 3/11/19: I have nothing to prove to you

Latest Stories

Carly Lane
Mar 11, 2019

Hey there, friends! Did you miss me? I'm totally back now, after not only having wedded but honeymooned for one glorious week, and let me tell you, coming back to a different time zone only to have it be the same day as Daylight Savings Time was a real kick in the brain box. Luckily, I've recovered very quickly, and with a very clear theme for today's return to Objects in Space.

That's right: it's Captain Marvel, baby.

- Why it’s actually great that Captain Marvel is “just fine.” (Variety)
- Captain Marvel has a very important message about Skrulls. (Wired)
- Where are all the great female-led genre movies? (Thrillist)
- Captain Marvel and the rise of female superheroes in film. (The Sunday Edit)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

