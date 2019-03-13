Latest Stories

Captain Marvel Lashana Lynch

Objects in Space 3/13/19: Oh, I've had it up to here

Carly Lane
Mar 13, 2019

We're three days into the return of Objects in Space, and I'm pretty sure I have it in me to keep doing all of the Captain Marvel-themed round-ups, so you'd better be prepared for it.

To start things off: have you listened to our latest episode of Strong Female Characters yet where we talk about the Goose, the great and the bad of that very film? Because if you haven't, you should.

- Captain Marvel breakout Lashana Lynch is ready to take flight. (Vanity Fair)
- Captain Marvel and the freeing power of not giving a f*ck. (Collider)
- Captain Marvel explores something overdue in the MCU: female friendship. (Atom Tickets)
- The truth about how Nick Fury lost his eye makes sense—fanboys be damned. (The Daily Dot)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

