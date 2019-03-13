Objects in Space 3/13/19: Oh, I've had it up to here

We're three days into the return of Objects in Space, and I'm pretty sure I have it in me to keep doing all of the Captain Marvel-themed round-ups, so you'd better be prepared for it.

- Captain Marvel breakout Lashana Lynch is ready to take flight. (Vanity Fair)

- Captain Marvel and the freeing power of not giving a f*ck. (Collider)

- Captain Marvel explores something overdue in the MCU: female friendship. (Atom Tickets)

- The truth about how Nick Fury lost his eye makes sense—fanboys be damned. (The Daily Dot)

