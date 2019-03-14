Latest Stories

Eleven Eleven
Tag: Games
SXSW: Inside the immersive VR experience Eleven Eleven
Mario Tennis
Tag: Comics
Emerald City Comic Con Day 1 cosplay gallery
burnham-tilly
Tag: Fangrrls
Star Trek: Discovery's 'Project Daedalus' focuses on Spock's anger
Hannah Cheesman as Airiam on Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery’s Hannah Cheesman reveals Airiam’s link to The Next Generation
Captain Marvel Carol Danvers Nick Fury

Objects in Space 3/14/19: Noble warrior heroes

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 14, 2019

It's Thursday — or, as we like to call it in FANGRRLS territory, Thirstday — and I ask you, friends, is there anything stronger or more powerful or more thirsty than this Carol-and-Thor moment from the Avengers: Endgame trailer that dropped today?

Look, even if you don't ship it collectively, you've got to be shipping it individually. HER HAIR. HIS FACE. SHE DOESN'T EVEN FLINCH.

- Why Captain Marvel’s milestone status creates so much pressure for it to succeed. (Vox)
- Why Jordan Peele is the new Jordan Peele. (Afropunk)
- 5 ways Captain Marvel’s existence has already been hinted at in the MCU. (Atom Tickets)
- Comics Twitter perfectly illustrates what’s wrong with comics. Again. (BookRiot)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Jordan Peele

