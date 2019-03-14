Objects in Space 3/14/19: Noble warrior heroes

It's Thursday — or, as we like to call it in FANGRRLS territory, Thirstday — and I ask you, friends, is there anything stronger or more powerful or more thirsty than this Carol-and-Thor moment from the Avengers: Endgame trailer that dropped today?

Look, even if you don't ship it collectively, you've got to be shipping it individually. HER HAIR. HIS FACE. SHE DOESN'T EVEN FLINCH.

- Why Captain Marvel’s milestone status creates so much pressure for it to succeed. (Vox)

- Why Jordan Peele is the new Jordan Peele. (Afropunk)

- 5 ways Captain Marvel’s existence has already been hinted at in the MCU. (Atom Tickets)

- Comics Twitter perfectly illustrates what’s wrong with comics. Again. (BookRiot)

