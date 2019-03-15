Objects in Space 3/15/19: She's just the beginning

Friends, we made it. We're finally at the end of the week, and boy, has it been long. Here I thought I'd have an easy time jumping back into things after my vacation away, but it was like all of entertainment geek media took a look at my schedule and went, "Nope! You definitely need to be busier, so here's ALL THE NEWS."

Good grief. What's the biggest thing you saw this week — other than Hawkeye's new 'do, I mean?

- Captain Marvel presents complicated political messages worth examining and unpacking. (io9)

- This is Us: Jordan Peele wants Americans to “face their demons” in new home-invasion horror film. (The LA Times)

- Celebrate Women’s History Month with 100 great movies by women directors that you can stream right now. (Film School Rejects)

- Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green continues her upward trajectory on the iconic sci-fi series. (Essence)

