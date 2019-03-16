Objects in Space 3/16/19: Whatever it takes

We're far from the work week now... well, some of us are, at any rate, and may be planning another viewing of Captain Marvel in the near future. You can never see that movie too many times, amirite?

Additionally, if you're looking for some new listening material, why not check out our new limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre, which releases brand-new episodes every day this month in honor of Women's History Month?

- Is Captain Marvel inspirational? That’s a tough question. (TechnoBuffalo)

- White hero, sidekick of color: why Marvel needs to break the cycle. (The Guardian)

- Captain Marvel’s cat Goose, explained. (Vox)

- How this Captain Marvel moment is reflected in the Avengers: Endgame trailer. (THR)

