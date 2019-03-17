Objects in Space 3/17/19: A girl's gotta be ready

There's nothing like scouring the internet for your daily links and barely being able to find anything at all — and that's precisely what happened to me today. It's like holiday plus con weekend (how're you all doing out there, Seattle) plus lazy Sunday equals nothing online, amirite?

Don't worry, though. I've tracked down some fun reads that will hopefully make your day.

- Inside the fight to save Wynonna Earp. (THR)

- I See You is a beautifully crafted puzzle of a horror movie. (The Verge)

- When collection sparks joy in Red Dead Redemption 2. (Polygon)

- How Captain Marvel and Brie Larson beat the internet’s sexist trolls. (Vox)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.