Star Trek Discovery Anson Mount
Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn won't return for Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery
Arrow Roy Dinah
The birth and life of Mia Smoak reveals a whole lot about the future in the latest Arrow
Rami Malek
WIRE Buzz: Rami Malek goes silent for podcast; Body at Brighton Rock gets trailer; more
Little Drummer Girl Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh recruited to play Black Widow's 'moral opposite' in solo film
Pet Sematary

Objects in Space 3/18/19: It's not some campfire story

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 18, 2019

Hey there, friends! It's a new week with plenty of exciting possibilities ahead, but we've got some fun videos from the weekend (and the recently-concluded Emerald City Comic Con) to treat you to: first, an interview with executive producer and showrunner Noelle Stevenson about Dreamworks' She-Ra and the Princess of Power (which is coming back for Season 2!); as well as a roundtable with some of the women behind the comics we love, including Mags Visaggio, Hope Nicholson and more!

- Assassination Nation is a stellar feature debut for rising star Hari Nef. (Decider)
- The wizarding world of Harry Potter’s growing pains highlight a franchise in awkward transition. (Slashfilm)
- 21 secret facts about the Captain Marvel costumes. (BuzzFeed)
- The new Pet Sematary impressively exhumes our deepest fears. (Birth.Movies.Death.)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

