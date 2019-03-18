Objects in Space 3/18/19: It's not some campfire story

Hey there, friends! It's a new week with plenty of exciting possibilities ahead, but we've got some fun videos from the weekend (and the recently-concluded Emerald City Comic Con) to treat you to: first, an interview with executive producer and showrunner Noelle Stevenson about Dreamworks' She-Ra and the Princess of Power (which is coming back for Season 2!); as well as a roundtable with some of the women behind the comics we love, including Mags Visaggio, Hope Nicholson and more!

- Assassination Nation is a stellar feature debut for rising star Hari Nef. (Decider)

- The wizarding world of Harry Potter’s growing pains highlight a franchise in awkward transition. (Slashfilm)

- 21 secret facts about the Captain Marvel costumes. (BuzzFeed)

- The new Pet Sematary impressively exhumes our deepest fears. (Birth.Movies.Death.)

