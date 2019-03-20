Objects in Space 3/20/19: Not doing nothing again

Sometimes, you're under the impression it's going to be a slow week and then ALL THE TRAILERS COME OUT. Based on everything that's been released so far, are there any movies in particular you're most looking forward to checking out?

- Captain Marvel’s Gemma Chan wants to end whitewashing in Hollywood and in history books. (Allure)

- The best relationships on Game of Thrones don’t involve sex. (TV Guide)

- How to be human: Life lessons from 4 cinematic cats. (The A/V Club)

- J.K. Rowling's long history of discussing — but not depicting — Dumbledore's sexuality. (EW)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.