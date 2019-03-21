Latest Stories

Mitchell Cohen and Andree Maranda in The Toxic Avenger
WIRE Buzz: Toxic Avenger uncovers new director; Danny Trejo navigating Dora the Explorer
the mandalorian
Is Taika Waititi voicing this classic Star Wars character on The Mandalorian?
red-angel
The identity of The Red Angel is revealed on Star Trek: Discovery
Burnham spock DISCO ep 10 red angel
How Discovery’s big Red Angel twist changes one Star Trek time travel trope
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, and Shahadi Wright Joseph in Us

Objects in Space 3/21/19: They look exactly like us

Contributed by
Carly Lane
Mar 21, 2019

Happy Thirstday! We definitely have some quality content for you to celebrate the day prior to Friday — and, eventually, the weekend — including the newest episode of our Forgotten Women of Genre podcast, about Mad Max: Fury Road editor Margaret Sixel, as well as a fun piece highlighting the industry of geeky sexy toys.

- Us is Jordan Peele’s thrilling, blood-curdling allegory about a self-destructing America. (Vox)
- Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke writes a powerful essay about suffering two life-threatening brain aneurysms. (New Yorker)
- We love a weird, over-the-top, dramatic teen series and Riverdale offers just that. (29Secrets)
- The one episode of The Twilight Zone you should watch before seeing Us. (Decider)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

