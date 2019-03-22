Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.
The Toxic Avenger's Lloyd Kaufman recommended Macon Blair for remake
Multiple realities aren’t just science fiction anymore
Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 22, 2019

It's Friday, but here on SYFY FANGRRLS, we're just getting started in kicking off our weekend! ICYMI, we're going to be hanging out at C2E2, so stay tuned to that page for updates on when you're most likely to catch us hanging out on the Live Stage with some awesome genre creators.

- Mood music: how a jaunty pop song can ramp up movie terror. (The Guardian)
- 11 doppelganger films to watch after Jordan Peele’s Us. (Nerdist)
- Mind games and broken hearts: Michel Gondry and Jim Carrey on making Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. (Vanity Fair)
- A conversation with Lupita Nyong’o about the Black Panther awards run, her new movie Little Monsters and what it took to earn the rights to “Shake It Off.” (Huffington Post)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

