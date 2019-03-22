Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful

It's Friday, but here on SYFY FANGRRLS, we're just getting started in kicking off our weekend! ICYMI, we're going to be hanging out at C2E2, so stay tuned to that page for updates on when you're most likely to catch us hanging out on the Live Stage with some awesome genre creators.

- Mood music: how a jaunty pop song can ramp up movie terror. (The Guardian)

- 11 doppelganger films to watch after Jordan Peele’s Us. (Nerdist)

- Mind games and broken hearts: Michel Gondry and Jim Carrey on making Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. (Vanity Fair)

- A conversation with Lupita Nyong’o about the Black Panther awards run, her new movie Little Monsters and what it took to earn the rights to “Shake It Off.” (Huffington Post)

