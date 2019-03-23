Latest Stories

Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Tag: Movies
Dora the Explorer discovers the jungle of high school in first trailer for live-action movie
BPRD
Tag: Movies
The BPRD opens its archives to celebrate Hellboy Day
Shazam! Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer
Tag: Movies
First Shazam! reviews herald movie as refreshing bolt from the blue for DCEU
Marv Wolfman C2E2
Tag: Videos
WATCH C2E2: Marv Wolfman on writing for Superman and his favorite Crisis story
Jordan Peele's Us doppelgangers

Objects in Space 3/23/19: The soul remains one

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 23, 2019

If you've been anywhere on the internet lately, chances are you're starting to see a lot more discussion around Jordan Peele's new movie Us, which finally premiered this week! Take it from someone who got a sneak peek at the film a few days ago: you are going to want to go see this movie in the theater as soon as possible, and then you are going to want to watch it again immediately afterward. It's just that good.

With that in mind, today's links are part of an obvious theme:

- Jordan Peele’s Us will haunt you, and not in the way you expect. (Mashable)
- There are no true monsters in Us. (THR)
- Us and Jordan Peele’s new horror. (The Atlantic)
- On Hardwicke-ing: stop replacing female directors with men on your franchises! (Pajiba)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: US

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: US
Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: US
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, and Shahadi Wright Joseph in Us
Objects in Space 3/21/19: They look exactly like us
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Objects in Space 3/15/19: She's just the beginning
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 8 Jon and Daenerys
Objects in Space 3/20/19: Not doing nothing again
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0