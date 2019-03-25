Objects in Space 3/25/19: That world comes at a price

We're in a brand new week, and if you thought I was going to be about anything other than Into the Badlands returning for its final eight episodes, you are sorely mistaken. It's a bittersweet experience, knowing that the show is going to be over and done with soon, but you can bet I'm going to be here helping you to savor the time we have left; you can check out my recaps and exclusive post-mortems over here.

- The final season of Into the Badlands didn’t have to be its last. (Indiewire)

- The Matrix as a cyberpunk artifact. (Birth.Movies.Death.)

- Doctor Who’s Martha Jones deserves better than the legacy she got. (TV Guide)

- The definitive ranking of all 67 Game of Thrones episodes. (USA Today)

