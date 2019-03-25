Latest Stories

Into the Badlands 310, Widow
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Emily Beecham discusses the Widow's journey in 'Raven's Feather, Phoenix Blood'
Into the Badlands 309, the Widow
Tag: Fangrrls
The Widow fights the ultimate battle with herself on Into the Badlands
The Great Debate with Aisha Tyler
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Aisha Tyler hosts The Great Debate
Paul Rudd and the cast of Clueless at C2E2 2019
Tag: Movies
WATCH C2E2: Clueless’ Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone on where their characters are now
into_the_badlands_the_widow.jpg

Objects in Space 3/25/19: That world comes at a price

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 25, 2019

We're in a brand new week, and if you thought I was going to be about anything other than Into the Badlands returning for its final eight episodes, you are sorely mistaken. It's a bittersweet experience, knowing that the show is going to be over and done with soon, but you can bet I'm going to be here helping you to savor the time we have left; you can check out my recaps and exclusive post-mortems over here.

- The final season of Into the Badlands didn’t have to be its last. (Indiewire)
- The Matrix as a cyberpunk artifact. (Birth.Movies.Death.)
- Doctor Who’s Martha Jones deserves better than the legacy she got. (TV Guide)
- The definitive ranking of all 67 Game of Thrones episodes. (USA Today)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Into the Badlands
Tag: The Matrix
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Game of Thrones

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who.jpg
Objects in Space 7/19: Wednesday, it is
Carly Lane
Jul 19, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 8 Jon and Daenerys
Objects in Space 3/20/19: Not doing nothing again
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Jawbreaker
Game of Thrones Season 8 Jon and Daenerys
Objects in Space 2/20/19: Fear cuts deeper than swords
Carly Lane
Feb 20, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: romance novels
ddn011609goBloody3D1.jpg
Objects in Space 2/15/19: Happy annual candy sale day
Carly Lane
Feb 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3