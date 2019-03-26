Objects in Space 3/26/19: Who are you people?

Latest Stories

Carly Lane
Mar 26, 2019

We've got about a month until Avengers: Endgame rolls into theaters, and it turns out this movie refuses to be done playing with my emotions yet. The good news (maybe?) is that SYFY FANGRRLS is planning our own way of revisiting the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leading up to the premiere, so stay tuned to our Twitter feed for future updates.

- The classic influences of Us, from Jaws to The Twilight Zone. (Slashfilm)
- How What We Do in the Shadows went from cult film to the funniest new TV series of the year. (USA Today)
- 5 inspirational works of art from Sabine Wren. (StarWars.com)
- Us is an urgently clever emotional sledgehammer. (Graveyard Shift Sisters)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

