Count Dooku Christopher Lee Attack of the Clones
WIRE Buzz: Zachary Quinto goes In Search Of; Count Dooku gets an audio book; more
NASA Milky Way VR experience
See the Milky Way from its center with NASA’s 4K 360-degree VR simulation
Jim Jarmusch
WIRE Buzz: Jim Jarmusch's all-star zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die slaying this summer; more
matrixphone.png
Objects in Space 3/27/19: Your mind makes it real
Objects in Space 3/27/19: Your mind makes it real

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 27, 2019

Where were you when you found out there was going to be news about Borderlands 3 this week? As someone who both played through and loved the first two games so freaking much, I cannot wait for more chances to get to run around in that world. Has there been other big genre news leaving you with nothing but excitement this week?

- On transgender self-discovery through The Matrix. (Birth.Movies.Death.)
- Us shows how the new golden age of horror finds monsters in plain sight. (The Washington Post)
- Brienne: the Oathkeeper in a world of deception and lies on Game of Thrones. (Film School Rejects)
- Us offers a terrifying vision of Judgment Day. (Harper’s Bazaar)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

