Mckenna Grace in The Haunting of Hill House
WIRE Buzz: Mckenna Grace haunts Ghostbusters; Guillermo del Toro teases upcoming projects; more
Octavia Spencer Melissa McCarthy
Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy eyeing Netflix superhero romp Thunder Force
Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in Cloak & Dagger
Cloak & Dagger WonderCon panel talks new season, shows off first episode
Dark Phoenix Cast at WonderCon 2019
Dark Phoenix brings 17 action-packed minutes of footage to WonderCon
Santa Clarita Diet

Objects in Space 3/29/19: I really want to make this work

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 29, 2019

It's Friday, and normally that would be cause enough for celebration, but today is also the day that Season 3 of Santa Clarita Diet has dropped on Netflix! Praise the zomcom gods!

If you haven't started watching this show yet: 1) what are you even doing with your life and 2) GET ON THAT, IMMEDIATELY, and then come back and read some terrific pieces about how the show offers zombie satire with a feminine edge AND how its suburban horror shares similarities with The Americans.

- Santa Clarita Diet and What We Do In The Shadows turn the undead into comedy gold. (Mashable)
- Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone inverts classic episodes to tell urgent, new stories. (Polygon)
- How Tim Burton’s Dumbo celebrates that being weird is beautiful. (Atom Tickets)
- To understand Us, pay attention to the outfits. (The Atlantic)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

