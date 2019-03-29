Objects in Space 3/29/19: I really want to make this work

It's Friday, and normally that would be cause enough for celebration, but today is also the day that Season 3 of Santa Clarita Diet has dropped on Netflix! Praise the zomcom gods!

If you haven't started watching this show yet: 1) what are you even doing with your life and 2) GET ON THAT, IMMEDIATELY, and then come back and read some terrific pieces about how the show offers zombie satire with a feminine edge AND how its suburban horror shares similarities with The Americans.

- Santa Clarita Diet and What We Do In The Shadows turn the undead into comedy gold. (Mashable)

- Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone inverts classic episodes to tell urgent, new stories. (Polygon)

- How Tim Burton’s Dumbo celebrates that being weird is beautiful. (Atom Tickets)

- To understand Us, pay attention to the outfits. (The Atlantic)

