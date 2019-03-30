Latest Stories

Archie June 2019 4
Tag: Comics
Archie, Dynamite, Valiant, and Vault Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019.
AoS
Tag: TV
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. talk new season, reveal premiere date at WonderCon
Eva Green Dumbo Tim Burton Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/30/19: We're all family here
scary stories
Tag: Movies
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is not an obvious movie. Guillermo del Toro explains how they adapted it.
Eva Green Dumbo Tim Burton Disney

Objects in Space 3/30/19: We're all family here

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Mar 30, 2019

We've made it to not only the penultimate day of the weekend, but also the penultimate day of March! That's got to be a first somehow.

I don't know if it's warm where you are, but it definitely doesn't feel like March here. In fact, there may be some swimming pool activity in my very near future. How are you passing the time this weekend?

- Why so many of the protagonists in horror films are mothers. (The Economist)
- Romancing the Stone at 35: How Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner survived gators, rain, and studio expectations. (Variety)
- Disney's Dumbo live-action remake is a dark parable about the House of Mouse. (NBC News)
- March romance novels champion second chances at love over at EW!

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Horror Movies
Tag: romance novels
Tag: Dumbo

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: romance novels
Aquaman King Orm Patrick Wilson
Objects in Space 1/13/19: The wrath of the seven seas
Carly Lane
Jan 13, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Women in Film
Hell Fest Killer
Objects in Space 1/12/19: A traveling horror night
Carly Lane
Jan 12, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Horror Movies
The Strangers Prey at Night
Objects in Space 8/16/18: Zero battery life
Carly Lane
Aug 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Westworld
Westworld S3 Episode 3.jpg
Objects in Space 5/17/18: Meet your maker
Carly Lane
May 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0