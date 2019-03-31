Objects in Space 3/31/19: Free your mind

This is it, friends; as we close the book on March, I'd be remiss if I didn't direct your attention to our SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre limited podcast series, which has been dropping new episodes every single day(!) this month, each one spotlighting a different female creator from the realm of science fiction, fantasy, horror and all other corners of the nerdverse who don't get enough credit for their contributions.

- The native imagery of Us, explained. (Vulture)

- How books about diverse women are finding a wider audience. (NBC News)

- How The Matrix universalized a trans experience — and helped one writer accept their own. (Vox)

- Every major Star Trek character ranked by lesbianism. (Autostraddle)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.