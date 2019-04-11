Objects in Space 4/11/19: Was there ever a wedding less joyful?

Have you ever had absolutely no sense of what day it actually is? You think it's Friday, and you go through most of your day with that belief in mind, only to turn around and have it actually be Thursday instead, that penultimate day of the week that is significantly less exciting than Friday?

Maybe I'm speaking from experience on that front. Luckily, today's links will help you while away the remaining hours of today until the most blessed day tomorrow.

- The definitive list of the 21 most shocking Game of Thrones moments. (Thrillist)

- Coraline is about the fear of growing up — and the realization that it’s not that bad. (Slashfilm)

- Spring’s best new romance novels over at The New York Times!

- Retta wants Hollywood to know she’s ready to play the femme fatale. (Harper’s Bazaar)

