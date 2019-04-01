Latest Stories

Legends of Tomorrow Constantine Sara
Tag: TV
There’s a conspiracy in the Time Bureau in the midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 304, Nix
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Ella-Rae Smith on Nix's choices in 'The Boar and The Butterfly'
Into the Badlands 311, Sunny
Tag: Fangrrls
New alliances between former enemies shift the balance on Into the Badlands
Walter Simonson The Breaking of Helheim
Tag: Comics
Comics: Walter Simonson returns to Ragnarok; The Who rock opera gets graphic novel; more
jordan peele.jpg

Objects in Space 4/1/19: No fooling around here

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 1, 2019

Let me get this out of the way: I hate April Fools'. HATE IT. No one's pranks are ever as funny or clever as they think they are, and yours truly could definitely do without all those outlets who like to report genuinely fake news for fun. SO, with that in mind, this is a guarantee that today's Objects in Space is not going to pull a fast one on you or trick you into clicking on a link, only to troll you with something else instead. In other words, these are all the genuine article:

- From Key & Peele to Us: how Jordan Peele’s comedy evolved into groundbreaking horror. (Vox)
- Us’ tethered are mirrors not only for their doubles but for cultural stereotypes. (Polygon)
- TV is finally starting to understand the power of gifs — for better and for worse. (Vanity Fair)
- A primer on queerness in the vampire genre. (Talk Film Society)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Jordan Peele
Tag: US
Tag: gifs
Tag: lesbian vampires

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: The Matrix
The Matrix
Objects in Space 3/31/19: Free your mind
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Santa Clarita Diet
Santa Clarita Diet
Objects in Space 3/29/19: I really want to make this work
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: US
matrixphone.png
Objects in Space 3/27/19: Your mind makes it real
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: US
Us hero
Objects in Space 3/26/19: Who are you people?
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0