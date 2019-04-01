Objects in Space 4/1/19: No fooling around here

Let me get this out of the way: I hate April Fools'. HATE IT. No one's pranks are ever as funny or clever as they think they are, and yours truly could definitely do without all those outlets who like to report genuinely fake news for fun. SO, with that in mind, this is a guarantee that today's Objects in Space is not going to pull a fast one on you or trick you into clicking on a link, only to troll you with something else instead. In other words, these are all the genuine article:

- From Key & Peele to Us: how Jordan Peele’s comedy evolved into groundbreaking horror. (Vox)

- Us’ tethered are mirrors not only for their doubles but for cultural stereotypes. (Polygon)

- TV is finally starting to understand the power of gifs — for better and for worse. (Vanity Fair)

- A primer on queerness in the vampire genre. (Talk Film Society)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.