Tyrion drinking wine Game of Thrones

Objects in Space 4/12/19: I drink and I know things

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 12, 2019

Today is a Good Day for many reasons — that's how I'm choosing to look at it, at least. For one: new Star Wars trailer! For two: as it turns out, it's actually your resident Objects in Space round-upper's birthday today! I plan to celebrate with lots of good food and music tonight, but I'll also be watching that new Star Wars trailer at least five more times because you never forget your first fandom love.

- On love and acceptance in Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy films. (Dead Ringers)
- Thirst used to be desperation, now it’s aspiration. And men are finding it hard to quench. (Longreads)
- How Game of Thrones lost track of Tyrion Lannister. (Slate)
- “What’s your favorite book?” isn’t a trick question. (The New York Times)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Hellboy
Tag: Thirst
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: romance novels

