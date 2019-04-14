Objects in Space 4/14/19: Night gathers, and now my watch begins

There's nothing like the advent of a big television event, right? It really just comes in like a wave and forces you to get hyped even if you didn't think you were going to be that excited to begin with. Like tonight, for example, with Game of Thrones. I was riding along, living my life, excited but not completely energized, and then the realization that we were getting the first episode of the FINAL SEASON tonight finally hit me — today.

- Game of Thrones is still the big, sometimes clunky climate change allegory we need. (Vanity Fair)

- Star Wars Celebration’s Episode IX panel showed that fandom is still full of hope. (Nerdist)

- Russian Doll’s Greta Lee is the best friend you’ve always wanted. (Harper’s Bazaar)

- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and TV’s de-romanticization of bad female behaviors. (Playboy)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.