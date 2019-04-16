Objects in Space 4/16/19: Don't be afraid

With the return of Game of Thrones comes one very specific by-product, and it is this: all the hot takes. Some are good, some are bad, but one thing remains and that is society's way of processing everything we've just seen in Westeros — on the internet, all together.

That said, today's Objects in Space is going to be a very specific continuation of yesterday's theme.

- Meet the woman who is the “best thing that ever happened” to Game of Thrones. (The New York Times)

- The new Game of Thrones opening credits were the biggest surprise of the show. (Thrillist)

- Daenerys' execution of the Tarlys could be her downfall on Game of Thrones. (Mashable)

- This brief moment in the Game of Thrones premiere carried the most narrative weight. (io9)

