Objects in Space 4/17/19: You're one of my favorites

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 17, 2019

By the time you all read this, you will have started on the journey that is tonight's Season 4 finale of The Magicians. Or maybe you've finished it and you need to process your feelings — in which case, I'm here for you, this is a safe space, come and feel things.

If you want to distract yourself from those feels, there are some unrelated links here that might help:

- Still loving everything about this essay on Brie Larson from her gal pal Tessa Thompson. (TIME)
- What the director of Hail Satan? learned from making a documentary on the Satanic Temple. (Vox)
- The story behind THAT Meet Joe Black car accident scene. (Vulture)
- Here’s an interesting Game of Thrones theory: do dragons host the souls of dead Targaryens? (Collider)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Brie Larson
Tag: Hail Satan?
Tag: Game of Thrones

