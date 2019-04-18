Latest Stories

'Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2' marks the end of an incredible second season of Star Trek: Discovery
With the PS5 on the horizon, Sony still has a lot to offer with the PS4
Star Trek: Discovery fixes original series canon in the most hardcore way
Sonequa Martin-Green says Star Trek: Discovery's Season 3 timeline is a 'blank slate'
Objects in Space 4/18/19: I don't need your permission

Carly Lane
Apr 18, 2019

Here's something I really wouldn't recommend to you, loyal readers: getting sick. Not only is it not fun, but it basically saps you of all your energy and requires you to do little more than alternating between vegging, napping, periodic work and binging a lot of Netflix.

On a semi-related note, suggestions for what to watch there wouldn't go amiss? But I won't let that stop me from giving you today's links!

- Talking to the 15-year-old who plays your favorite Game of Thrones character. (The Cut)
- Did The Magicians’ Season 4 finale break you? You’re not alone. (io9)
- Rey’s Rise of Skywalker flip could have deep mythological implications. (Nerdist)
- Fast Color is a refreshing superhero film for those craving a more character-driven story. (The Playlist)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

