Objects in Space 4/19/19: We are not superheroes

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 19, 2019

Is it possible that day two of an illness can feel even worse than day one? I am here to tell you: yes, yes it can. But that's not going to stop me from finding links for your perusal, your enjoyment, your enlightenment. 

What other great reads have you discovered on the internet lately?

- Penny Lane wants you to Hail Satan? Her film is about the misunderstood world of Satanism. (Vulture)
- In Fast Color, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Saniyya Sidney show the power of black girl magic. (NBC News)
- The 10 best Game of Thrones duos. (Vulture)
- How Heathers shaped the landscape of dark comedies for years to come. (Daily Dead)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

