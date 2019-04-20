Objects in Space 4/20/19: Nothing lasts

I'm big on Saturdays; they're one of the few days of the week that actually feel tailor-made for just chilling in all its various forms: reading, watching TV or movies, playing video games, crafting. However you want to spend your vegging time, Saturdays are there for you.

You know what else is there for you on Saturdays? More links!

- The Magicians’ Season 4 finale made magic from pain. (Autostraddle)

- Fast Color turns the superhero genre upside down, with a woman of color — and a mother — in the lead. (The LA Times)

- The best theories about those creepy Game of Thrones spiral symbols. (Fandom)

- 23 female-directed films we can’t wait to see at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. (Refinery29)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.