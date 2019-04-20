Latest Stories

Objects in Space 4/20/19: Nothing lasts
Most Important Avenger The Hulk
Hulk is the most important Avenger
Knowing_Cage_train
Knowing and my own crisis of faith
peggy-carter-3
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 04/20
Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 20, 2019

I'm big on Saturdays; they're one of the few days of the week that actually feel tailor-made for just chilling in all its various forms: reading, watching TV or movies, playing video games, crafting. However you want to spend your vegging time, Saturdays are there for you.

You know what else is there for you on Saturdays? More links!

- The Magicians’ Season 4 finale made magic from pain. (Autostraddle)
- Fast Color turns the superhero genre upside down, with a woman of color — and a mother — in the lead. (The LA Times)
- The best theories about those creepy Game of Thrones spiral symbols. (Fandom)
- 23 female-directed films we can’t wait to see at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. (Refinery29)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

