Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Rey looking at wreckage)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Rey looking at wreckage)

Objects in Space 4/21/19: No one's ever really gone

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 21, 2019

I wouldn't recommend getting a cold this time of year, folks, not only because it's a new Game of Thrones season but when it's just so nice outside you really don't want to keep feeling lousy while you're cooped up indoors.

But in the meantime, being stuck inside on the mend means that it's even easier for yours truly to procure the links you need, and some of these are older but no less worthy of your eyeballs:

- Before tonight’s new episode: all the major callbacks in the Game of Thrones season premiere. (Vulture)
- Does Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker confirm time travel? (THR)
- Fandom’s new “ship dynamics” meme is all about our fave romantic tropes. (Vox)
- It’s time to talk about how great Jodie Comer is in Killing Eve. (Slate)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: fandom
Tag: Killing Eve

