Latest Stories

Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot
Tag: Movies
Birds of Prey's 'scrappier' Gotham and fully-powered Wonder Woman 1984 revealed at CinemaCon
image of the speed of light
Tag: Science
The speed of light actually looks even cooler than it does on Star Wars
Joker Poster Todd Phillips Joaquin Phoenix
Tag: Movies
Todd Phillips screens dark Joker footage at CinemaCon, describes film as 'a tragedy'
pet_sematary_print_small_f6835151-4a6d-4fe6-9ae7-0baab23058d8_1024x1024.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 4/2/19: Death is a mystery, and burial is a secret
pet_sematary_print_small_f6835151-4a6d-4fe6-9ae7-0baab23058d8_1024x1024.jpg

Objects in Space 4/2/19: Death is a mystery, and burial is a secret

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 2, 2019

Look, it's been A Week already and it's not even Wednesday yet, and I know this because I know exactly how many of us were fighting just to get a seat in one of the many, many theaters showing Avengers: Endgame when ticket sales started today. Answer: a lot. I feel your stress, your pain, your frustration.

While you're waiting for that movie site to load, I present you with some reading:

- The untold story of the shrieking book cover for Pet Sematary. (EW)
- Disney keeps using science as a substitute for young female personality. (Polygon)
- The best fan theories about how Game of Thrones will end. (Vulture)
- Don’t Trust the B’s creator explains why she gave “unapologetic women” center stage. (Bustle)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Pet Sematary
Tag: Beauty and the Beast
Tag: Dumbo
Tag: Game of Thrones

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: