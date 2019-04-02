Objects in Space 4/2/19: Death is a mystery, and burial is a secret

Look, it's been A Week already and it's not even Wednesday yet, and I know this because I know exactly how many of us were fighting just to get a seat in one of the many, many theaters showing Avengers: Endgame when ticket sales started today. Answer: a lot. I feel your stress, your pain, your frustration.

While you're waiting for that movie site to load, I present you with some reading:

- The untold story of the shrieking book cover for Pet Sematary. (EW)

- Disney keeps using science as a substitute for young female personality. (Polygon)

- The best fan theories about how Game of Thrones will end. (Vulture)

- Don’t Trust the B’s creator explains why she gave “unapologetic women” center stage. (Bustle)

